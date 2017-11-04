Shamika Ravi to be appointed as member of PM economic panel

Shamika Ravi is a visiting professor of economics at the Indian School of Business (ISB) where she teaches courses in Game Theory and Microfinance. Photo: Sneha Srivastava/Mint

New Delhi: Shamika Ravi, a senior fellow at Brookings India, would be appointed as part-time member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), a senior government official said.

Headed by NITI Aayog member Bibek Debroy, the EAC-PM includes NITI Aayog’s Principal Advisor Ratan Watal as its member and economists Surjit Bhalla, Rathin Roy and Ashima Goyal as part-time members.

“The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has cleared the appointment of Ravi as part-time member of the EAC-PM,” a senior government official told PTI.

Ravi leads the development economics research vertical at Brookings India. Ravi is also a visiting professor of economics at the Indian School of Business (ISB) where she teaches courses in Game Theory and Microfinance.