Venkaiah Naidu takes oath as 15th vice president of India

New Delhi: M. Venkaiah Naidu was sworn in as the 15th vice president of India at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Friday morning.

President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath to 68-year-old Naidu at a grand ceremony, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet members, among others.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader defeated opposition candidate Gopalkrishna Gandhi, the grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, by more than 270 votes in the vice-presidential election held on 5 August. While Naidu secured 516 votes, Gandhi managed to get just 244.

On winning the vice-presidential poll, Naidu said, “India stands for: Integrated National Development Impacting All Indians, equally well. This is the mission for India.”

Naidu succeeds Hamid Ansari, who finished his decade-long tenure as the vice president and Rajya Sabha chairman on Thursday.

