Indian Army team participates in tank race in Russia

A T-72 tank drives during the Tank Biathlon competition, part of the International Army Games 2017, in Russia on Saturday. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: An Indian Army team has participated in a tank race competition in Russia along with groups from several other countries including China, the army said on Monday.

The Tank Biathlon commenced at Alabino Ranges on 29 July and the Indian Army participated in it with T-90 tanks. A total of 19 countries have participated in the event and the top 12 of them will be selected for stage II relay race out of which only four will qualify for the final stage of the race on 12 August, the Army said in a release.

The Tank Biathlon competition is an international event conducted as part of the International Army Games held every year since 2013 at Alabino Ranges in Russia. International Army Games involve 28 events which are organised in Russia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and China.

The Indian Army team has been participating in the competition for the past three years. “This year, for the first time, the team would be participating with own T-90 tanks which have been shipped to Russia,” the Army said.

The competition simulates actual battle field conditions involving driving at high speed and entails switching from one mode of operation to another at a fast pace.