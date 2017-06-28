Tamil Nadu makes online purchase of sand compulsory from 1 July

Chennai: Online purchase of sand for construction purposes has been made compulsory by the Tamil Nadu government from 1 July, in a move aimed at ensuring a hassle free experience for consumers. Henceforth, both truck owners involved in distribution of sand as well as the general public have to register online for purchasing sand, the government said today.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami launched a website and mobile application developed for this purpose, an official release said, adding, they will come into effect from 1 July onwards. “From 1 July, 2017, the general public and truck owners (who procure and supply sand from quarries) can meet their sand requirements only by booking online,” the release said.

The move will help the government meet consumers’ demand and ensure adequate supply of sand at lower rates as they can make advance bookings, it said. Further, trucks involved in supplying sand can now receive the same from quarries and other designated spots at specifically alloted time slots, rather than waiting for long hours outside the quarries, it said.