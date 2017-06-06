Rocket lands inside Indian embassy in Kabul, no casualties reported

Representational Image: Apart from the Indian Ambassador’s residence, other mission staff also stay inside the premises.

New Delhi: A rocket landed on Tuesday inside India House, the country’s embassy in Kabul, but there were no reports of any injury, external affairs ministry sources said.

According to sources, the rocket landed in the volleyball court of the compound. Apart from the Indian Ambassador’s residence, other mission staff also stay inside the premises.

“No injury reported so far,” a source said in New Delhi. The incident happened at about 11:15 AM, according to local reports. The attack comes amid extremely tight security in the capital following last week’s deadly explosions that claimed over 150 lives and coincides with the launch of the Kabul Process meeting this morning.

Representatives from at least 23 countries, including India, are participating in the meeting aimed at establishing peace in the country.