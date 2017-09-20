Donald Trump says he has made decision on Iran deal, declines to say what it is
Donald Trump says he has made a decision on whether or not to pull the US out of the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, but he declines to say what it was
New York: US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he had made a decision on whether or not to pull the US out of the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, but he declined to say what it was.
Trump, when asked by reporters, said: “I have decided.”
If Trump does not certify in October that Iran is complying with the agreement, the US Congress will have 60 days to decide whether to reimpose sanctions waived under the pact. Reuters
First Published: Wed, Sep 20 2017. 08 45 PM IST
Latest News »
- Coca-Cola bottling arm to source 40% energy from renewable sources
- Government stake in NTPC drops to below 63%
- Securonix raises $29 million from Volition Capital and Eight Roads Ventures
- 1,000 bank branches open Aadhaar updation centres on premises: UIDAI
- Amazon reviewing website after algorithm suggests bomb-making ingredients
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Share