Last Published: Wed, Sep 20 2017. 08 45 PM IST

Donald Trump says he has made decision on Iran deal, declines to say what it is

Donald Trump says he has made a decision on whether or not to pull the US out of the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, but he declines to say what it was
Jeff MasonYara Bayoumy
If Donald Trump does not certify in October that Iran is complying with the agreement, the US Congress will have 60 days to decide whether to reimpose sanctions waived under the pact. Photo: AP
New York: US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he had made a decision on whether or not to pull the US out of the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, but he declined to say what it was.

Trump, when asked by reporters, said: “I have decided.”

If Trump does not certify in October that Iran is complying with the agreement, the US Congress will have 60 days to decide whether to reimpose sanctions waived under the pact. Reuters

First Published: Wed, Sep 20 2017. 08 45 PM IST
Topics: Donald Trump Iran nuclear deal Iran sanctions US Congress

