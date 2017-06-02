India’s slower GDP growth rate nasty surprise, a self-goal: Chinese media

The Chinese economy has posted a 6.9% growth in the first quarter this year—higher than the 6.5% official target. Photo: Bloomberg

Beijing: A state-run Chinese daily said on Thursday that India has suffered a setback and a “nasty surprise” in the “elephant versus dragon” race as its gross domestic product (GDP) growth slowed down in the January-April quarter helping China re-emerge as the fastest growing major economy.

Calling it a “self-goal” by the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Global Times hoped India will not score any more “own goals” in the future as it continues with its reform efforts. India lost the tag of the fastest growing major economy to China in the March quarter with a GDP growth of 6.1%, which pulled down the 2016-17 expansion to 7.1%.

Some experts believe the demonetisation of high-value bank notes, that accounted for nearly 85% of currency in circulation, in November last year by the government had some effect on the data. Finance minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday said the slowdown was due to both domestic and global factors, but maintained that the move to demonetise the notes cannot be blamed alone.

“It seems that India has suffered a setback in the ‘elephant versus dragon’ race, with an unexpected slowdown in its economy helping China regain the title of fastest-growing major economy in the first quarter,” the Chinese daily said.

Part of the publications run by the ruling Communist Party, the daily said the “surprising” slowdown points to “some underlying problems” facing the Indian economy. It also doubted the government data, saying they “have invited controversy.”

ALSO READ: India GDP falls to 6.1%, Narendra Modi should be worried

“India watchers were caught off-guard when the economy was revealed on Wednesday to have grown by only 6.1% in the January-March period, its weakest in more than two years. The number was well below analysts’ forecasts of more than 7% growth for the quarter,” it said.

The daily headlined the article ‘India gets nasty surprise from first-quarter growth amid doubts over earlier data’. It said “a significant upward revision of last year’s growth data for the same period by 1.3 percentage points to 9.2% was in part blamed for the comparative slump in India’s economic growth in the first quarter this year.

“But this was supposed to have already been factored into previous market estimates, so why did the growth data still come as such a shock?” “Adding to the puzzle is that India posted stronger—than—expected 7% growth in the October-to-December period when the economy was seen being hit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision in November to scrap largest-denomination banknotes,” it said.

“The growth numbers, therefore, don’t hold water. Some local economists said the first-quarter growth reading is closer to reality compared with previous data. The reality also shows how poorly the economy is weathering demonetisation,” the tabloid daily which carries articles almost every day against India in recent times said. India should be mindful of putting too much strain on its economy and subjecting the economy to a deeper imbalance while pressing ahead with ambitious reforms,” it said.

ALSO READ: India’s GDP growth to recover to 7.2% in FY18: UBS

The Chinese economy has posted a 6.9% growth in the first quarter this year—higher than the 6.5% official target. The Chinese government has lowered this year’s growth target to 6.5% amid reports that the total debt is reported to be worth over 250$ of the GDP and bad loans by the commercial banks totalled to $220 billion.

There was sense of disquiet in China, which remained the fastest growing economy for decades with double-digit growth rates, after it yielded the status to India. And the daily suggested that the Indian government “seriously think twice about reformist drives as drastic as the November decision.” PTI