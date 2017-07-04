Regulate antibiotic use in poultry, livestock: NCDC

New Delhi: Perturbed by increasing Anti Microbial Resistance (AMR) in animals which is indirectly affecting human health, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has written to the department of animal husbandry, seeking to regulate the use of antibiotics in animals.

“We have written to the Department of Animal Husbandry to optimize the use of antimicrobial agents in animals that are largely consumed by humans such as poultry and meat. We have asked them to strengthen regulations and surveillance of antimicrobial use in animal health,” said Dr A.C. Dhariwal, director, NCDC.

More From Livemint »

The burden of AMR in livestock and food animals has been poorly documented in India.

Aside from sporadic, small, localized studies, evidence that can be extrapolated to the national level is lacking, said NCDC officials.

“Given that there are few regulations against the use of antibiotics for non-therapeutic purposes in India, the emergence of AMR from antibiotic overuse in the animal sector is likely to be an unmeasured burden in India. Irrational use of antibiotics indirectly tells upon human health. While the residues of antibiotics may pass on to humans through food and milk, diseased animals resistant to drugs are even a bigger problem,” said Dr Dhariwal.

As per medical literature, drug resistant bacteria were isolated from dairy cattle as early as the 1970s.

According to Union health ministry, one of the most common clinical issues encountered in the dairy farms is mastitis, a potentially fatal mammary gland infection and the most common disease in dairy cattle.

Commonly thought to be a disease that affects milk production, Milk from mastitic cows and buffaloes has been shown to contain a wide range of bacteria, with a wide spectrum of resistance against commonly used antibiotics.

Similar to the dairy sector, there is limited evidence available on the exact amount of antibiotic consumed within the poultry industry, and the condition for which the medication was prescribed.

The absence of stringently framed and implemented regulatory frameworks to limit the use of anti-microbials in livestock and food animals, especially for non-therapeutic purposes such as growth promotion, has been one of the drivers of antibiotic overuse at the community level.

Individual studies have consistently shown that bacteria isolated from animals or seafood have high levels of resistance.

“It is difficult to exactly estimate the dose or the consumption levels of antibiotics in the poultry sector. The problem of AMR is equal in humans and animals. We should focus on animals AMR as we focus in humans,” said Dr Dhariwal.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is in the process of developing surveillance systems for antimicrobial resistance and antibiotic use in the animal population. The Council plans to design implementation and evaluation of antibiotic stewardship programmes including intervention studies to promote infection control and clinical practice guidelines in veterinary medicine, besides hospitals and primary health centres.

According to a World Health Organization (WHO) report, the use of antibiotics in animal agriculture poses a significant risk to human health due to selection of cross-resistance in bacteria to antibiotics used in humans. Researchers have noted a major transmission pathway of resistant bacteria from food animals to humans. This can occur through direct contact with animals, consumption of meat, drinking contaminated water or the transfer of resistant genes between animal and human pathogens.