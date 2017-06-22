Lalu Prasad: Will ask Nitish Kumar to not back Ram Nath Kovind
RJD chief Lalu Prasad says no threat to the coalition govt in Bihar after chief minister Nitish Kumar supported Ram Nath Kovind for presidential elections
New Delhi: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad on Thursday said he would meet Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar in a bid to make him change his mind about supporting Ram Nath Kovind, the NDA candidate for presidential elections.
There was no threat to the coalition government in Bihar, Lalu Yadav said, referring to his party’s alliance with Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) in the state.
“I will meet Nitish Kumar and will continue to urge him to change his decision of supporting the NDA candidate,” he told reporters after attending the opposition meeting that picked former speaker Meira Kumar as its candidate for president.
The JD(U)’s surprise decision to back Kovind had led to cracks in the opposition camp as its chief Nitish Kumar was the one who had initiated the process for a joint opposition strategy on the issue.
The opposition’s move to field Kumar makes it a Dalit vs Dalit presidential poll.