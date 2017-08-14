Livemint

Last Published: Mon, Aug 14 2017. 07 38 PM IST

Gorkhaland stir: GJM youth wing to cancel hunger strike

The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha said it was withdrawing a hunger strike by its youth wing, in the first sign of the GJM reining in activists fighting for the creation of a separate state of Gorkhaland
Arkamoy Dutta Majumdar
The indefinite general strike, which has crossed the two-month mark, will continue, said GJM assistant general secretary Binoy Tamang. Photo: AP
Kolkata: The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) on Monday said it was withdrawing a hunger strike by its youth wing, in the first sign of the GJM reining in activists fighting for the creation of a separate state of Gorkhaland.

The decision was taken following Sunday’s meeting in New Delhi between union home minister Rajnath Singh and Gorkha leaders.

Singh asked Gorkha leaders to restore peace, while appealing to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee to start a dialogue. However, the indefinite general strike, which has crossed the two-month mark, will continue, said GJM assistant general secretary Binoy Tamang.

First Published: Mon, Aug 14 2017. 07 38 PM IST
Topics: Gorkha Janmukti Manch GJM Gorkhaland hunger strike indefinite strike

