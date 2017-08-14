Gorkhaland stir: GJM youth wing to cancel hunger strike
Kolkata: The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) on Monday said it was withdrawing a hunger strike by its youth wing, in the first sign of the GJM reining in activists fighting for the creation of a separate state of Gorkhaland.
The decision was taken following Sunday’s meeting in New Delhi between union home minister Rajnath Singh and Gorkha leaders.
Singh asked Gorkha leaders to restore peace, while appealing to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee to start a dialogue. However, the indefinite general strike, which has crossed the two-month mark, will continue, said GJM assistant general secretary Binoy Tamang.
