Jharkhand coal scam case: Delhi HC stays sentence, Rs25 lakh fine on Madhu Koda

Former Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda was awarded jail term of three years for indulging in corrupt practices and hatching a criminal conspiracy in the allocation of Rajhara North coal block in Jharkhand to VISUL.

New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Tuesday stayed the December ruling by a special court that convicted former Jharkhand chief minister Madhu Koda in a case related to suspected irregularities in the allocation of coal blocks.

Justice Anu Malhotra also stayed until 22 January the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) special court’s imposition of a Rs25 lakh penalty on Koda.

The ruling came on a petition filed by Koda against the verdict of the special court, which sentenced him to three years’ rigorous imprisonment for criminal conspiracy under the IPC and violation of provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The conviction pertained to irregularities in the allocation of the Rajhara North coal block in Jharkhand to Vini Iron and Steel Udyog Ltd (VISUL) in 2008. Koda, along with other convicts, were granted bail for two months to enable them to file appeals in the Delhi high court.

The CBI court also sentenced former coal secretary H.C. Gupta, former Jharkhand chief secretary Ashok Kumar Basu and Vijay Joshi of VISUL to three years’ rigorous imprisonment in the case. Basu and Gupta were fined Rs1 lakh each, while Joshi and VISUL were fined Rs25 lakh and Rs50 lakh, respectively.

Apart from Koda, Joshi and VISUL also appealed against their conviction before the Delhi high court, which granted a stay on the sentence and fine imposed on them.

The appeals are listed for hearing on 22 January.