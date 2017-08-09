Livemint

Last Published: Wed, Aug 09 2017. 01 23 PM IST

French police seek vehicle after 6 soldiers hit and injured in Paris

Agencies
The incident in Levallois, northwest of Paris, is the latest of several attacks targeting security forces in France guarding sites after a string of deadly attacks. Photo: AFP
Paris: French police say a vehicle slammed into soldiers guarding a Paris suburb, injuring six of them, before getting away.

Authorities are now searching for the vehicle and driver after the Wednesday incident, according to a Paris police spokesman.

The vehicle appeared to clearly target the soldiers but the motive is unclear, the spokesman said. The official was not authorized to be publicly named according to police policy.

Four people were injured lightly, two more seriously, the spokesman said.

The incident in Levallois, northwest of Paris, is the latest of several attacks targeting security forces in France guarding sites after a string of deadly attacks.

“Police intervention is underway. Search underway for vehicle,” the Paris police department said in a Tweet.

Six soldiers were hurt, four of them lightly and two more seriously, a police department official added in response to a query from Reuters.

First Published: Wed, Aug 09 2017. 01 23 PM IST
