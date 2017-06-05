Disparate farmers groups call for Maharashtra bandh today

Farmers spilling out milk on a road during their statewide protest over various demands at Pingli Village in Parbhani, Karad, Maharashtra .The Kisan Kranti Jan Andolan Samiti, which had given the original call for strike from June 1, had also called for Maharashtra bandh on June 5 but withdrew the call on Saturday after talks with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Photo: PTI

Mumbai: Even as the Kisan Kranti Jan Andolan Samiti announced on Saturday that it was calling off the farmers’ strike, some disparate farmers’ organisations have decided to persist with the strike and also called for Maharashtra bandh on Monday, 5 June.

The Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sabha announced on Sunday that it would continue an indefinite farmers’ strike and also observe Maharashtra bandh on June 5.

However, it is unlikely that the Maharashtra bandh call would have much of an impact beyond the districts of Nashik, Ahmednagar, Pune, and Kolhapur where most of the protesting farmers are based.

“The Kisan Kranti Jan Andolan Samiti members who called themselves farmers’ representatives have actually betrayed the farmers and the agrarian cause. We do not consider them as farmers’ representatives. We have decided to continue the strike till all demands are met in totality and we will also observe Maharashtra bandh tomorrow,” announced Kisan Sabha’s Maharashtra functionary Ajit Navle on Sunday.

The Kisan Kranti Jan Andolan Samiti, which had given the original call for strike from June 1, had also called for Maharashtra bandh on June 5 but withdrew the call on Saturday after talks with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. However, farmers’ groups based in Nashik had distanced themselves from this announcement and declared on Saturday itself that they would continue the strike. The Maharashtra Kisan Sabha, a farmers’ organisation affiliated to the Communist Party of India (CPM), said Maharashtra bandh would be observed on Monday across the state except in Mumbai.

Confusion prevailed across parts of Maharashtra like Nashik, Ahmednagar, Pune, and Kolhapur districts as several farmers’ groups and political parties accused the core committee members of Kisan Kranti Jan Andolan Samiti of “selling themselves off to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis”. In Nashik which is a huge onion, fruit, and milk supplier to Mumbai, farmers’ groups held several rounds of discussion and staged demonstrations against the state government as well as the members of the Kisan Kranti Jan Andolan Samiti who had held talks with Fadnavis.