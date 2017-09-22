North Korea actions may include Pacific hydrogen bomb test, says Yonhap

A file photo shows US President Donald Trump (left) and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on a television screen. The two leaders are engaged in an increasingly hostile war of words over Pyongyang’s weapons program. Photo: AP

Seoul: North Korea struck back at US President Donald Trump’s threats to destroy it, with Kim Jong Un warning of the “highest level of hard-line countermeasure in history” and his foreign minister suggesting that could include testing a hydrogen bomb in the Pacific Ocean.

Foreign minister Ri Yong Ho spoke to reporters on Thursday in New York, where he is attending the United Nations General Assembly. He was quoted by South Korea’s Yonhap News as saying the countermeasures flagged by Kim might refer to a “strongest-ever” nuclear detonation in the Pacific. Still, he added “we have no idea what the measures will be” and that it was for Kim to decide.

The yen gained against the dollar after the Yonhap report was published.

Trump and Kim are engaged in an increasingly hostile war of words over North Korea’s weapons program, which has seen it launch intercontinental ballistic missiles and test its sixth—and most powerful—nuclear weapon in recent weeks. Trump this week threatened to “totally destroy” North Korea if it provokes the US or allies, and ordered new sanctions on individuals, companies and banks doing business with Pyongyang.

Kim responded to Trump’s remarks at the UN meeting in a statement on state media, calling the president “mentally deranged.”

“Now that Trump has denied the existence of and insulted me and my country in front of the eyes of the world and made the most ferocious declaration of a war in history that he would destroy the DPRK, we will consider with seriousness exercising of a corresponding, highest level of hard-line countermeasure in history,” Kim said in the statement to the Korean Central News Agency, using the initials for his country’s formal name.

Warhead progress

South Korea’s unification ministry said that other than routine public addresses, this is the first such direct statement by a North Korean leader it has found.

North Korea has claimed progress in its ability to miniaturize a nuclear bomb to fit a warhead onto a missile. Still, it would be unlikely for North Korea to carry out a threat to test a nuclear weapon in the Pacific, according to William McKinney, a visiting scholar at the US-Korea Institute of the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies.

“I think it is more that Ri’s bluster is designed to put him in good standing with his boss Kim Jong Un— they had to figure out a way to respond to the ‘Rocket Man’ comment,” McKinney said. “No one has done an above-ground test in decades,” he said. “It they did it would be condemned by everyone—the Chinese and the Russians would be just as upset at the United States.”

McKinney, a retired Army colonel who spent more than 40 years working on US-Korea military planning, said he was more concerned that North Korea may test-fire a missile toward Guam, a US territory in the Pacific.

“That would highlight the fact that the existential threat to the US, is real,” he said. “The American military establishment would have to take measures to defend its territory and use the full force of our ballistic missile defence capability as well as other strategies to respond to such a threat.” Bloomberg