BJP’s win in UP civic polls a precursor to 2019 election, says Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath says the Ram Janmabhoomi dispute in Ayodhya should be solved through dialogue but ‘we will wait for the verdict of the Supreme Court’. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Buoyant over the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) victory in the just concluded local body elections in Uttar Pradesh, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the electoral success was a precursor to the 2019 general elections when, he predicted, it would win all 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

The chief minister reiterated his promise of providing development to all sections of people and said his government was committed to working for the betterment of the poor, women, youth and farmers.

“The victory is because of the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and organizational skills of BJP president Amit Shah. The state government has to fulfil the dreams and aspirations of the people. The promises made by the BJP before the elections will be completed and the people of the state have faith in the intent and credibility of the state government,” Adityanath said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2017.

The chief minister said that since March 2017, when the BJP came to power in Uttar Pradesh, the state government had provided electricity connections to 2 million poor households, houses to 1.1 million and issued 3.5 million rations cards that entitle people to subsidized foodgrains.

“It is the responsibility of the government to provide houses to all by 2022 when India completes 75 years of independence, as said by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he added.

Adityanath also said the state government was working to provide development and security to all sections of people. “I am working for the 22 crore people of Uttar Pradesh and the state government doesn’t differentiate between people on the basis of caste and religion. The previous governments were not interested in doing development work. Prime Minister has given us a duty that Uttar Pradesh should be rid of poverty and caste politics,” he added.

The chief minister said the Ram Janmabhoomi dispute in Ayodhya should be solved through dialogue. “Supreme Court will start day-to-day hearing in the case...we want to solve the dispute through talks but we will wait for the verdict of the Supreme Court. I have said it during my visit to Ayodhya that we support talks to find a solution to the dispute. If talks fail to find a solution, then we should wait for the verdict of the Supreme Court,” said Adityanath.

Without naming Congress vice- president Rahul Gandhi and former chief minister of the state Akhilesh Yadav, Adityanath said results of the local body elections had made it clear that people should stay grounded and work for the people of the state. “The assembly elections results in 2017 made it clear that there is no space for the two young leaders,” he added.

He said the state government was going to start filling up vacancies in police and the process of recruiting 50,000 policemen in the state. “There is a shortage of 1.5 lakh policemen, sub-inspectors and constables. Criminals were running a parallel power centre in Uttar Pradesh during the previous governments in the last 15 years. The government is taking steps to end the menace of organized crime in the state,” said Adityanath.