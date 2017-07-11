A timeline of cases involving Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family

New Delhi: The future of Bihar’s ruling alliance is at stake on Tuesday with chief minister Nitish Kumar meeting his ministers and MLAs today in Patna.

The meeting has been called in the wake of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raids on the homes and properties of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family on Friday in connection with corruption charges in giving out contracts for the maintenance of railway hotels.

More From Livemint »

A day before the raids, the agency filed cases against Lalu, his wife Rabri Devi and son and deputy Bihar chief minister Tejaswi, among others, which raised demands, in particular for Tejaswi’s resignation.

But, RJD rejected demands for Tejaswi’s resignation on Monday in a party meeting, and if Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) (JDU) digs its heels in, it could potentially threaten the survival of the alliance and consequently the government.

Even before the meeting began, JDU leader Sanjay Jha said that Kumar has pursued a zero tolerance policy towards corruption in his political career.

Here’s a timeline of events leading up to today’s event and Lalu Prasad Yadav’s cases:

■ 11 July: RJD MP Misa Bharti appeared before the ED here in connection with the probe in a Rs 8,000 crore money laundering case.

■ 7 July: CBI registers case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav for alleged irregularities during his tenure as Union railway minister in 2006.

■ 21 June: The Income Tax Department questions Misa Bharti, MP daughter of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, in connection with its probe into land deals worth Rs1,000 crore.

■ 20 June: Income Tax department serves notice to Lalu Prasad’s daughter MP Misa Bharti, wife Rabri Devi and son Bihar deputy CM Tejaswi Yadav, attaches properties in Delhi and Patna.

■ 17 June: BPCL cancelled the license of a petrol pump allotted to RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s son and Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav allegedly for violating some terms and conditions.

■ 6 June: Lalu Prasad appeared in a special CBI court in connection with fraudulent withdrawal of Rs40 lakh from the Bhagalpur treasury in 1996 in the fodder scam case.

■ 8 May 2017: The Supreme Court reinstates criminal conspiracy charges against him.

■ November 2014: The Jharkhand High Court drops the conspiracy charge against Lalu Yadav in another case related to the fodder scam, on the grounds that a person cannot be tried twice for the same offence.

■ May 2010 - February 2014: Delight Marketing Company controlled by Sarla Gupta begins gradual transfer of land to Lalu’s wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi, according to a Hindustan Times report.

■ December 2013: Lalu Yadav gets bail.

■ 30 September 2013: CBI court in Ranchi convicts Lalu Prasad in the fodder case that disqualifies him from Parliament and renders him ineligible to contest elections for at least six years.

Forty-four others, including former Bihar chief minister Jagannath Mishra, six politicians and four IAS officers, are also convicted for fraudulent withdrawal of Rs37.7 crore from Chaibasa treasury.

■ 13 August 2013: Supreme Court refuses to transfer the case from the Ranchi court.

■ 17 December 2012: The special CBI court frames charges against Lalu Prasad in fodder case, over the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs3.13 crore from Dumka treasury between December 1995 and January 1996.

■ 27 December 2006: Sujata Hotels win contract for the two railways (BNR) hotels in Ranchi and Puri, according to Hindustan Times.

■ 18 December 2006: Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi given a clean chit in disproportionate assets case by a special CBI court.

■ November 2001: Lalu Prasad surrenders in Ranchi.

■ October 2001: Supreme Court transfers cases to Jharkhand with the creation of the new state.

■ 9 June 2000: Charges framed against Lalu Prasad in court.

■ 5 April 2000: Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi surrender. Rabri Devi gets bail.

■ April 2000: Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi charged in the case.

■ August 1998: A case of disproportionate assets registered against both Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi.

■ 12 December 1997: Lalu Prasad released on bail after 135 days in judicial custody.

■ 30 July 1997: Lalu Prasad surrenders before the CBI court.

■ 29 July 1997: Supreme Court denies bail to Lalu Prasad.

■ 25 July 1997: Lalu Prasad, anticipating CBI indictment, steps down and names wife Rabri Devi, who has no political experience, as chief minister.

■ 21 June 1997: In a major embarrassment to the RJD, CBI conducts raids at Lalu Prasad’s residence.

■ 17 June 1997: Governor A.R. Kidwai grants permission to prosecute chief minister Lalu Prasad and others in the case.

■ 11 March 1996: Patna high court orders CBI to probe the alleged irregularities. Supreme Court upholds high court order.

■ 27 January 1996: Report on fodder scam appears, alleging crores of rupees have been siphoned off from government treasury in the name of non-existing companies for supply of fodder in districts like Chaibasa.