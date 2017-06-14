| E-Paper
Sections
Home » Politics
Last Modified: Wed, Jun 14 2017. 10 42 PM IST

Shooting at San Francisco UPS centre: Police

San Francisco media reported multiple people being injured and the attacker shot in the shooting at the UPS centre

Agencies
Photo: AP
Photo: AP

San Francisco: San Francisco police has confirmed a shooting at a sprawling UPS warehouse and customer service centre, but no information on injuries has been released.

The local media, however, reported that multiple people were injured in the shooting and the attacker was shot.

The shooting on Wednesday led to a massive police response and a shelter-in-place warning for the surrounding area. The building is located in the Portero Hill, which is about 2.5 miles from downtown San Francisco.

Police are advising people to avoid the area.

Agencies

Topics: San Francisco shooting UPS centre deaths UPS warehouse San Francisco police

More From Livemint

READ MORE

First Published: Wed, Jun 14 2017. 10 42 PM IST