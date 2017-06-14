Shooting at San Francisco UPS centre: Police

San Francisco: San Francisco police has confirmed a shooting at a sprawling UPS warehouse and customer service centre, but no information on injuries has been released.

The local media, however, reported that multiple people were injured in the shooting and the attacker was shot.

The shooting on Wednesday led to a massive police response and a shelter-in-place warning for the surrounding area. The building is located in the Portero Hill, which is about 2.5 miles from downtown San Francisco.

Police are advising people to avoid the area.