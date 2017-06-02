Indian-origin gay minister Leo Varadkar likely to become Ireland prime minister

Dublin: Ireland’s ruling party will choose Indian-origin Leo Varadkar as its new leader, odds indicate, putting him on track to become the nation’s next prime minister.

Social protection minister Varadkar, 38, is rated a 1/20 shot to defeat housing minister Simon Coveney, 44, according to odds offered by Paddy Power Betfair Plc. Voting to replace Enda Kenny finishes at noon on Friday in Dublin, with a result due in the late afternoon.

The election of the openly gay Varadkar would be a generational and social change. Ireland, which voted to recognize same-sex marriage in 2015, was among the last European Union members to decriminalize homosexual activity. With Kenny and finance minister Michael Noonan set to depart, a new cadre of younger figures is set to move centre stage in one of Europe’s fastest-growing economies.

“The country needs change,” said Michael O’Leary, chief executive officer of Ryanair Holdings Plc, Europe’s biggest discount carrier, which is based in Dublin. “Leo represents a slightly more risky candidate, more of a change.”

Biggest say

The party’s lawmakers have the biggest say in choosing Kenny’s successor, controlling 65% of the total vote, and many have already declared for Varadkar. Party members account for 25% of the vote, with local representatives the rest.

Varadkar lined up a number of senior colleagues to support him for leader within hours of Kenny laying out his plans to step down after 15 years in charge of the party. That led one of Varadkar’s opponents to label his backers as “choreographed choirboys singing for their support.” O’Leary said the strength of Varadkar’s campaign underlines his ability.

Varadkar “had the campaign sown up out of the blocks,” said O’Leary.

A physician and the son of an Indian immigrant, Varadkar has long had his eyes set on high office. He told his mother he wanted to be health minister when he was 7, Varadkar said in an interview with broadcaster RTE in 2015.

“She was mortified, needless to say,” he said.

His rise hasn’t been totally smooth. In his Twitter bio, Varadkar says he “has been known to talk too much,” and his campaign this time has drawn his critics. During the campaign, Varadkar has said he wants to lead a party for “people who get up early in the morning,” which his internal opponents suggested signalled a tilt to the right.

Coveney, his opponent, said that approach risks splitting the nation of about 4.6 million people.

“I’m trying to unite people not divide them, and that kind of language is about separating the public sector from the private sector, separating the achievers from the non-achievers,” he said.Bloomberg