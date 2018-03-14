Around 1.5 crore people register for 89,000 Indian Railways jobs
New Delhi: Around one-and-a-half crore people have registered for over 89,000 jobs advertised by the railways last month, officials said on Wednesday.
The officials said that primary registration of around one-and-a-half crore candidates have been received by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) online for recruitment to various Group C and Group D posts.
The last date for submission of applications is 31 March and applications have been invited for over 89,000 posts—26,502 vacancies for Group C and 62,907 for Group D. “Primary registration is done by candidates with their name and address. The next step is application where they fill up other details and pay the fee,” a senior official told PTI.
In preliminary registration of RRB application form, candidates have to provide educational qualification along with other details such as name, father’s name, date of birth, community, email ID and mobile number.
The RRB will tentatively conduct the exam during April and May 2018. After releasing the notification for the vacancies, the railways made many changes with respect to criteria, age and educational qualification, after protests by job aspirants in several states.
