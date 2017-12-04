Two IFS officers appointed to SCO secretariat in Beijing

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation is an intergovernmental international group created on 15 June 2001. Photo: AFP

New Delhi: Two foreign services officers were on Monday appointed to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Secretariat at Beijing for a period of three years, an official order said.

The names of Anand Prakash, an IFS officer of the 2005 batch, and Krishna K., an IFS officer of the 2012 batch, were cleared by the appointments committee of the cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While Prakash has been posted as an adviser at the SCO, Krishna K. will function as an attache for a period of three years, from the date of taking over charge or until further orders, it said.

The SCO is an intergovernmental international group created on 15 June 2001 in Shanghai by China, Russia, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. India had an observer status at the SCO from 2005. Last year, a memorandum of obligations was signed and finally the country, along with Pakistan, was admitted in the group at the 2017 summit of the SCO at Astana, the capital city of Kazakhstan.

By becoming a full member of the SCO, India hopes to strengthen its position in Central Asia and Asia in general. It hopes to cement more influence and assume a more proactive role on a stage dominated by China and Russia. The order also mentioned that the two officers will have to return after the completion of their tenure unless the competent authority, with requisite approvals, extends the period of deputation, in writing, prior to its date of expiry.

In the event of an officer overstaying for any reason whatsoever, he/she would be liable for disciplinary action. Proceedings for deemed resignation from service would also be initiated, the order said, and pointed that this may be brought to the notice of the officers.