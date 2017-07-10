One cannot lynch anybody in name of cow protection, says Ram Madhav

Bengaluru: Ram Madhav, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, on Sunday said that one “cannot lynch anybody” in the name of protecting the cow.

“Cow protection is a sacred mission. But in the name of any sacred thing you cannot soil the sacredness of life, you cannot lynch anybody in the name of protecting something,” Madhav, a former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue said in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Self-styled “gau rakshaks” or cow protectors have been accused of crimes including assaulting and lynching people in various parts of the country, possibly starting with the lynching of Muhammad Akhlaq in September 2015 in Dadri, Uttar Pradesh.

Since then, there have been many reported incidents of lynching by vigilante groups.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 29 June condemned killings in the name of cow protection. On the same day that Prime Minister Modi broke his silence, 45-year-old Alimuddin was beaten to death by vigilantes in BJP-ruled Jharkhand.