Last Published: Sat, Jul 08 2017. 08 55 PM IST

Vladimir Putin links new Syria ceasefire deal to more pragmatic US stance

Russian President Vladimir Putin says that a new ceasefire deal in Syria was the result of the US altering its stance and becoming more pragmatic about the situation there

Denis DyomkinVladimir SoldatkinChristian Lowe
Russian President Vladimir Putin during a press conference after the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. Photo: AP
Russian President Vladimir Putin during a press conference after the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. Photo: AP

Hamburg: Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that a new ceasefire deal in southern Syria was the result of the US altering its stance and becoming more pragmatic about the situation there.

Putin, speaking at a news conference at the G20 summit in Hamburg, was referring to a ceasefire and “de-escalation agreement” for south-western Syria reached by the US, Russia and Jordan on Friday. Reuters

    Topics: Vladimir Putin Syria ceasefire deal G20 Summit ceasefire terrorism

