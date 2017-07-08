Vladimir Putin links new Syria ceasefire deal to more pragmatic US stance
Russian President Vladimir Putin says that a new ceasefire deal in Syria was the result of the US altering its stance and becoming more pragmatic about the situation there
Hamburg: Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that a new ceasefire deal in southern Syria was the result of the US altering its stance and becoming more pragmatic about the situation there.
Putin, speaking at a news conference at the G20 summit in Hamburg, was referring to a ceasefire and “de-escalation agreement” for south-western Syria reached by the US, Russia and Jordan on Friday. Reuters
First Published: Sat, Jul 08 2017. 08 55 PM IST
