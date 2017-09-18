Polavaram project needs Rs39,000 crore more: Chandrababu Naidu

Polavaram Project is a multi-purpose irrigation project which has been accorded national project status by the union government. Photo: HT

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said Rs39,000 crore more is required to complete the multi-purpose Polavaram irrigation project on the Godavari river in the state.

After inspecting the project, he said so far, Rs13,000 crore has been spent on the project, including on land acquisition, rehabilitation and resettlement. In the last three-and-a-half years, the Centre has released Rs3,350 crore for Polavaram project, which has been declared a national project.

“It (Centre) has to immediately release Rs3,850 crore more,” Naidu said, adding, “Land acquisition, rehabilitation and resettlement will cost Rs32,000 crore of which we have so far spent about Rs6,000 crore.”

“The actual project will cost Rs15,000 crore, of which so far we have spent about Rs7,000 crore. We have submitted revised estimates and they are being processed by the Centre,” the chief minister said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the Sardar Sarovar project to the nation on Sunday. Polavaram will be the only such project to be dedicated to the nation next. There is no other project like this now. Polavaram will be a national asset,” he said.

Given the importance of the project, “which is the ‘lifeline of Andhra Pradesh and a symbol of development,” Naidu said he has so far carried out 19 inspections physically and 40 inspections virtually.

“We are determined to complete it (the project) by 2018. It will create a new ayacut (an area served by an irrigation project such as a canal, dam or a tank) of 7.22 lakh acres. Very soon we will invite tenders for the hydro power unit that is part of the Polavaram project,” he said.