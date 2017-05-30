Madras High Court stays Centre’s ban on sale and purchase of cattle for slaughter

These rules were notified in the backdrop of some observations made by the Supreme Court and a parliamentary committee on preventing cruelty to animals and breaking nexus in animal markets including smuggling. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: The Madras high court on Tuesday stayed the Centre’s ban on sale and purchase of cattle for slaughter from animal markets.

An interim order was passed by a division bench comprising of Justice M V Muralidharan and Justice CV Karthikeyan in response to a public interest litigation filed by two people including Selva Gomathy, an activist- lawyer.

The PIL had challenged the constitutional validity of the new rules notified by the centre on 26 May, which had imposed a ban on sale of cattle for slaughter.

The petitioner said that the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) permits slaughter of animals as well as sale of animals for slaughter.

The development comes on a day when Union minister Venkaiah Naidu said that the centre is examining representations given by states and some other organisations on the recent ban on sale and purchase of cattle at animal markets for slaughter, Union minister .

These rules were notified in the backdrop of some observations made by the Supreme Court and a parliamentary committee on preventing cruelty to animals and breaking nexus in animal markets including smuggling.

Various bodies and political parties have reacted sharply to the government’s decision to ban the sale and purchase of cattle from animal markets for slaughter, saying it is an “ill-advised” decision which will widen the “terrorism” by cow vigilantes.