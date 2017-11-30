Terrorism as state policy can have catastrophic effects, says Afghanistan’s Abdullah Abdullah

Afghanistan’s chief executive Abdullah Abdullah at HT Leadership Summit 2017. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: Differentiation between good and bad terrorists and turning a blind eye to countries that use terrorism as an instrument of state policy can have catastrophic effects, Afghanistan’s chief executive Abdullah Abdullah said on Thursday.

Speaking at the 15th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in New Delhi, he said Pakistan needs to change its strategy of using terrorism as an instrument of state policy to ensure peace in Afghanistan and in the wider region. Though Abdullah did not name Pakistan, it was clear he was pointing a finger at Pakistan.

Pakistan is believed to be supporting the Taliban which is seen as the main insurgent group in Afghanistan controlling a sizeable part of Afghan territory despite a 16-year-long war against the group by US-led international forces. Both India and Afghanistan accuse Pakistan of using its territory to train and arm terrorists to destabilize them.

Of late, the international community, including the United States and Russia, have expressed concerns that the Islamic State (IS) could be establishing a base in Afghanistan with the Taliban seen as the lesser of the two challenges.

In his speech, Abdullah commended the role played by India in stabilizing Afghanistan—in building infrastructure and supporting Afghanistan economically since 2001, when India pledged more than $3 billion for reconstruction in Afghanistan.

The two countries recently started an air freight service connecting New Delhi and Kabul, which transports fruits and dry fruits to India. There is also talk of another air service link between Kabul and Amritsar. India has also organised several trade fairs and exhibitions to promote Afghan products and goods in the country which is seen as a large market for Afghan products