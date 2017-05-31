Yogi Adityanath visits Ayodhya, a day after court order in Babri Masjid case

This is Yogi Adityanath’s first visit to Ayodhya after taking over as the chief minister in March this year. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: A day after a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Lucknow framed criminal conspiracy charges against senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders for the 1992 demolition of the Babri Masjid, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath visited the holy city and is going to offer his prayers at the makeshift temple.

The move is significant because Ram Mandir is a politically sensitive issue and Yogi’s visit to the temple a day after the court order could be seen as BJP’s attempt to signal its commitment.

Both the national as well as state election manifesto of the BJP had promised building consensus over Ram Mandir. Senior party leaders are of the opinion that it should be built with consensus.

This is Yogi Adityanath’s first visit to Ayodhya after taking over as the chief minister in March this year. He reached Faizabad, the twin city of Ayodhya, early in the morning on Wednesday.

According to a news report by Hindustan Times dated Tuesday, Adityanath is going to attend the week-long birth celebrations of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas (a trust dedicated to promoting and overseeing the construction of the temple) president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das and meet seers in the town.

The news report added that he will visit the famous Hanuman Garhi Temple, visit the makeshift temple, ‘Ram Ki Pairi’ at the Saryu river, as well as interact with party workers and office bearers at Awadh University.

On Tuesday, the special court framed charges against former deputy prime minister L.K. Advani, union minister Uma Bharti, and former union minister Murli Manohar Joshi. While rejecting the discharge petition brought by the accused, directed that the trial be conducted on a day-to-day basis and wrapped up within two years.

The developments over Ram Mandir issue gains significance in light of the Supreme Court observation in March that the Ayodhya dispute must be settled amicably through “a cordial meeting” of all concerned parties even as chief justice J.S. Khehar offered his personal mediation to help resolve the matter.