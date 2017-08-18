Spain terror attacks: Fourth suspect arrested

A woman lights a candle on the Rambla boulevard for the victims of the twin terror attacks in Spain, in Barcelona on Friday. Photo: AFP

Barcelona: A fourth suspect was arrested on Friday over twin attacks in Spain that saw vehicles plough into pedestrians in Barcelona and the nearby seaside town of Cambrils, killing 14 and injuring over 100, police said.

“A fourth person has been detained in relation with the events that have taken place in the last few hours in Cambrils and Barcelona,” police in the Catalonia region tweeted.

They said the arrest was made in Ripoll—the same city in northern Catalonia where another suspect and Driss Oukabir, a Moroccan, have already been detained on suspicion of as-yet unspecified involvement in the attacks.

Police are searching for Driss Oukabir’s brother Moussa, but it was not known whether he was the latest person arrested.

Spain is reeling from the double attack on Thursday and Friday that saw drivers in Barcelona and Cambrils plough into pedestrians, following similar attacks in other European countries including France, Britain and Germany over the last year or so.

Police said they killed five “suspected terrorists” during the night and four suspects have now been arrested, although authorities had said the driver of the van in Barcelona remained at large.