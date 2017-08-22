Triple talaq verdict live: SC verdict heralds new era for Muslim women’s rights, says Amit Shah

A file photo of activists of Joint Movement Committee protest on the issue of ‘Triple Talaq’ at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: In a majority judgment 3-2, the Supreme Court on Tuesday declared the Islamic practice of triple talaq unconstitutional, striking down the age-old practice under which a Muslim man can divorce his wife by uttering the word ‘talaq’ thrice.

Justices Kurian Joseph, Rohinton F. Nariman and U.U. Lalit ruled for the scrapping of the practice; the minority judgment by Chief Justice J.S. Khehar and S. Abdul Nazeer upheld the validity of the practice but shifted the onus to Parliament to bring in a legislation governing Muslim marriages and divorce within six months, Mint reports.

The apex court’s ruling was restricted to the constitutional validity of triple talaq and it did not go into other issues of polygamy and nikah halala under the Muslim personal law. Nikah halala requires a female divorcee to marry someone else, consummate the marriage and then get a divorce to remarry her previous husband.

Here are the latest updates and developments on the Supreme Court’s judgement on the Muslim practice of triple talaq:

■ Shaista Amber, president, All India Muslim Women Personal Law Board: “The Supreme Court decision is historic, it is the victory of women in the country. But more than that, it is the victory of Islam. We hope that triple talaq will be banned once and for all in times to come… there is no provision of triple talaq in Islam. This discriminatory arrangement is made by so-called religious leaders and it has harmed the lives of lakhs of women...the decision has given new hope to Muslim women.” (PTI)

■ Maulana Yasoob Abbas, spokesperson, All India Shia Personal Law Board: “There was no arrangement of triple talaq in the times of Holy Prophet...We want a strong legislation against triple talaq... A law similar to the one against the practice of Sati,” he said. (PTI)

■ The All India Muslim Personal Law Board General secretary Maulana Wali Rehmani refused to comment on the verdict saying, the board will sit together and decide on the future steps in this matter. (PTI)

■ BJP president Amit Shah: “Supreme Court verdict on triple talaq heralds a new era of self-respect and equality for Muslim women.”

■ Shia cleric Maulana Yasoob Abbas: “Shia Personal Law Board has been fighting against #TripleTalaq since 2007, welcome this. Great first step.” (ANI)

■ Salman Khurshid: “What we hoped to happen has now happened, it is a good decision. Yeh faisla sachchai, vastvikta aur sahi Islam ko ujaagar karta hai (This verdict highlights true Islam).” (ANI)

■ Union minister Maneka Gandhi: “It’s a good judgment and another step towards gender justice and gender equality. (ANI)

■ Congress leader Manish Tewari: “Welcome 3.2 verdict of SC striking down #TripleTalaq. It is a constructive,progressive decision that must be welcomed by all right thinkers.”

■ The AIMPLB says it will meet on 10 September in Bhopal to “decide the future course of action.” (Firstpost)

■ After reading separate judgments, the 5-judge bench of Supreme Court rules, with a 3:2 majority, that triple talaq is void and illegal. (PTI)

■ SC refers to abolition of triple talaq in Islamic countries and asks why can’t independent India get rid of it. (PTI)

■ The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) reiterates that it is unconstitutional for the judiciary to interfere in the religious practices of Muslims. The board also said that there cannot be any uniform civil code in a diverse nation like India. (News18)

■ The ruling will have far-reaching impact in reforming the Muslim personal law as it may steer towards putting an end to the arbitrary practice that has drawn widespread criticism over the years for being discriminatory towards women. It will also assess the extent of how far the country’s top court can delve when it comes to issues arising from religious civil codes.

■ Constitutionally, Muslims and other minority religions are allowed to regulate matters such as marriage, divorce and inheritance through their own civil codes.

■ The court had taken up the matter for hearing over six consecutive days in the summer break this year. Judges from different religious backgrounds—Hindu (justice U.U. Lalit), Sikh (Chief Justice of India J.S. Khehar), Christian (justice Kurian Joseph), Parsi (justice Rohington F, Nariman) and Muslim (justice S. Abdul Nazeer) formed the five-judge constitution bench that was constituted to address the controversial issue.

■ The court’s verdict will arise out of a batch of petitions challenging triple talaq, nikah halala and polygamy under Muslim personal law. This included a plea—Muslim women’s quest for equality—which the court took up on its own accord.

■ During the course of hearings, the top court had observed that the practice of triple talaq was the worst and not a desirable form of dissolution of marriage among Muslims, even though there were schools of thought terming it as legal.

■ The petitioners are joined by the Centre which has also challenged the practice, calling it “unreasonable, unfair and discriminatory” and said that it goes against the principle of gender justice. Going a step further, it told the court in May that it would bring in a new law to regulate marriage and divorce among Muslims if the practice of triple talaq was declared unconstitutional.

■ Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing on behalf of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, one of the petitioners, had argued that the court could not delve into personal laws of a community.

■ Explaining the procedure to be followed under triple talaq, senior advocate Salman Khurshid who was asked by the court to assist in the matter had said, “Divorce cannot come into effect immediately after someone says talaq thrice. Representatives of both parties will try for a reconciliation and a qazi (priest) is informed if it fails,”

■ On 9 May, the Allahabad high court held that the practice of triple talaq was unconstitutional and violative of basic human rights of Muslim women.