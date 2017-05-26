Three Years of Modi government: The Lexicon

The Narendra Modi government continued to dish out slogans, acronyms and alliterations in the third year in power to create a buzz around its missions and programmes. Photo: Hindustan Times

The Narendra Modi government continued to dish out slogans, acronyms and alliterations in the third year in power to create a buzz around its missions and programmes. Like in the first year and the second year , Mint updates the list with the new buzzwords and phrases that were added to the government’s lexicon in its third year.

A

Year 1

Abki Baar Modi Sarkar: This time, Modi government.

Achhe Din Aane Wale Hain: Good days are about to come.

ART: Accountability, Responsibility, Transparency—aimed at good governance.

ABCD: Avoid, Bypass, Confuse, Delay—comment on the culture within the Indian bureaucracy.

AMRUT: Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation—a programme to replace Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission.

AIM: Atal Innovation Mission— a programme to promote a network of world-class innovation hubs.

Year 2

Accessible India: To ensure universal accessibility for persons with disabilities.

Year 3

AMRIT: Affordable Medicines and Reliable Implants for Treatment

B

Year 1

Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Abhiyaan: Mission to save and educate girl children

B2B: Bharat to Bhutan (Aimed at improving India-Bhutan ties)

Year 2

BAPU: Biometrically Authenticated Physical Uptake (aims to verify identity of beneficiaries of government schemes by scanning fingerprints)

Year 3

BHIM: Bharat Interface for Money (app for making digital transactions and payments)

Bharatamala: An umbrella program for National Highways to connect coastal/ border areas, pilgrimage sites and district headquarters

C

Year 1

Cooperative and Competitive Federalism: Aims at improving centre-state relationship through teamwork.

Year 2

Climate Change to Climate Justice: Need for change in focus in environment debate.

Creative India, Innovative India: Aims at a new national intellectual property rights policy.

D

Year 1

Digital India: Aims to transform India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy.

3 Ds: Democracy, Demography and Demand—a comment on India’s advantage over other countries.

Year 2

DIPAM: Department of Investment and Public Asset Management—a new name for the disinvestment department.

Divyang: People with extraordinary capabilities, instead of Viklang (handicapped).

DigiLocker: Government of India’s secure cloud-based platform for storage, sharing and verification of documents and certificates, for paperless governance.

Year 3

DEEP: Discovery of Efficient Electricity Price (e-bidding web portal for electricity)

Digidhan: an event to promote digital transactions

DISHA: Digital Saksharta Abhiyan (Digital literacy mission)

E

Year 1

Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat: One India, Best India

e-Kranti: Digitizing the delivery of government services.

Year 2

e-Boat: Solar-powered boats on river Ganga at Varanasi.

eNAM: Electronic National Agricultural Market

ePACE: Project Appraisals and Continuing Enhancements—an online portal for monitoring progress of national highways across India.

eBASTA: To make school books accessible in digital form as e-books.

3E: Enterprises, Earning, Empowerment—the motive behind Mudra Bank

Year 3

EPI: Every Person is Important (The new VIP)

Evergreen Revolution: Sustained increase in agricultural production

F

Year 1

FDI: First Develop India

5F: Farm to Fibre, Fibre to Fabric, Fabric to Fashion, Fabric to Foreign

Year 2

FASTag: Electronic tolling system introduced on all national highways across the country.

Year 3

FUTURE: F: farmer, U: underprivileged, T: transparency, technology upgradation, U: urban rejuvenation, R: rural development and E: employment, entrepreneurship.

G

Year 1

#GiveItUp: Programme to inspire consumers to give up the LPG subsidy.

GIAN: Global Initiative of Academic Networks—aimed at American academicians and scientists to teach in India at their convenience.

Year 2

GARV: Grameen Vidyutikaran

Gramodaya Se Bharat Uday Abhiyan: Aimed at increasing social harmony across villages and strengthen the Panchayati Raj.

Year 3

GEM: Government e-marketplace

H

Year 1

HRIDAY: Heritage Development and Augmentation Yojana

Hunar Hai to Kadar Hai: If you have skill, you have respect.

Himmat: A mobile application to ensure women’s safety in Delhi.

HIT: Highways, Informationways, Transmissionways—a mantra for Nepal’s development.

Year 2

HOPE: Harmony, Opportunity, People’s participation, Equality—aim of Indian constitution.

HELP: Hydrocarbon Exploration and Licensing Policy—a uniform licensing system to cover all hydrocarbons under a single licensing framework.

I

Year 1

IT + IT = IT - Indian Talent + Information Technology = India Tomorrow—part of the Digital India initiative.

INCH towards MILES: Indo-China towards Millennium of Exceptional Synergy—for the future of Indo-Sino relations.

Year 2

Iron Fist 2016: India’s show of air power.

Ishan Uday: Scholarship scheme for north-east students.

Year 3

Imprint: Impacting Research Innovation and Technology (Funding research in 10 socially relevant domains)

J

Year 1

JAM trinity: Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile—for direct cash transfer and subsidy rationalization.

K

Year 2

KVY: Kaushal Vikas Yojana

Karein Prayas, Payein Vikash: Make Effort, Gain Progress—the tagline for Standup India.

Year 3

Kayakalp: An award to promote cleanliness, hygiene and infection control practices in public health facilities

L

Year 1

Link West, Act East: Aimed at making India a part of the global value chain.

M

Year 1

MISIDICI: Make in India, Skill India, Digital India and Clean India

Mera Kya, Mujhe Kya: Modi’s comment on the attitude—what is in it for me; why should I bother—that has ruined the nation.

MUDRA Bank: Micro Units Development and Refinance Agency Bank

Mann Ki Baat: A radio programme hosted on All India Radio where the prime minister addresses the nation.

Mission Indradhanush: Achieving universal immunization with special focus on 184 high-priority districts.

Maximum Governance, Minimum Government: Simplification of official procedures and governance by leveraging technology.

Make in India: Creating the ecosystem to transform India into a manufacturing hub.

Year 2

MIS: For the first time, the Indian government organized the Maritime India Summit (MIS) focusing on investments in shipping, port and inland waterways sector.

Year 3

MODI: Mood Of Developing India

MANAS: Maulana Azad National Academy for Skills (to address skill development needs of minority communities)

N

Year 1

Namami Gange Mission: A national mission for clean-up of the Ganga.

NITI Aayog: National Institution for Transforming India—it replaced the Planning Commission.

Year 2

NAVIC: Navigation with Indian Constellation—India’s own navigation satellite.

3 Ns for Indian Railways: Nav Arjan (new revenues), Nav Manak (new norms), Nav Sanrachna (new structures)

Year 3

NIDHI: National Initiative for Developing and Harnessing Innovations

(Umbrella programme for nurturing ideas and innovations (knowledge-based and technology-driven) into successful start-ups)

O

Year 1

Operation Rahat: Evacuation effort in Yemen.

Operation Maitri: Relief operation in Nepal after the April 2015 earthquake

P

Year 1

PRASAD: Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spirituality Augmentation Drive

PAHAL: Pratyaksha Hastaantarit Laabh—direct benefit transfer of LPG subsidy.

Padhe Bharat, Badhe Bharat: India that is educated is the India that will progress.

PRAGATI: Pro-Active Governance And Timely Implementation—aimed at addressing the common man’s grievances, monitoring and reviewing of government programmes.

Per Drop, More Crop: Promoting farming through optimum utilization of water.

P2G2: Pro-People Good Governance, which the government claims to be its focus.

P4: People Private Public Partnership for good governance.

Project Mausam: To revive ancient maritime routes and cultural linkages with countries in the Indian Ocean.

Year 2

Padhe Padhaein Desh Badhaye: Study and Teach for the development of India.

Project Unnati: To mordernize major ports.

R

Year 1

ROAD: Responsibility, Ownership, Accountability, Discipline—for improving the work culture among bureaucrats.

Red Tape to Red Carpet: Facilitating the ease of doing business.

Year 2

Reform To Transform

4 Rs: Recognition, Recapitalization, Resolution and Reform—for resolving the twin balance sheet problem.

S

Year 1

Swadesh Darshan: Integrated development of theme-based tourist circuits.

Shramev Jayate: Labour reforms plank by the government.

Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas: All together for the development of all.

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan: Clean India Mission

Sagar Mala Project: Promoting port-led development along the coastal regions and communities.

SETU: Self Employment and Talent Utilisation—providing support to all aspects of start-ups from credit to incubation.

Swasth Dhara, Khet Hara: Healthy Earth for a Green Farm—aimed at boosting farm productivity.

SMART policing: Strict but Sensitive, Modern and Mobile, Alert and Accountable, Reliable and Responsive, Tech-savvy and Trained policing.

3S: Skill, Scale, Speed—what India needs to do to compete with China.

SWAYAM: Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds—for IITs, IIMs and central universities to offer free online courses.

SAMAVAY: Skill Assessment Matrix for Vocational Advancement of Youth—to allow multiple entry and exit options between vocational and formal education courses.

Year 2

Sahayak: New name for railway coolies.

StandUp India: Promoting entrepreneurship among SC/ST and women.

SWIFT: Single Window Interface for Facilitating Trade

Startup India: To encourage the startup ecosystem in India.

Setu Bharatam: Programme to build bridges for safe travel on national highways.

SAGARMALA: To connect all seven coastal states through ocean and sea routes.

Shipping Samvad: A new portal for submitting innovative ideas for shipping sector.

3S: Speed, Simplicity, Service—the desirable elements in technology.

SRESHTA: Special Railway Establishment for Strategic Technology and Holistic Advancement—a special unit for conducting in-house research in railway.

SMART: Specially Modified Aesthetic Refreshing Travel—specially designed railway coaches.

Year 3

SOLVE: System for Online Vigilance clearance Enquiries (Online platform for vigilance clearance for board-level appointments in central public sector enterprises)

SUPREMO: Single User Platform Related To Employees Online (Integration of seven different software for central government employees)

SHAKTI: Scheme to Harness and Allocate Koyla (Coal) Transparently in India (New coal linkage policy)

Setu Bharatam: For building bridges for safe and seamless travel on National Highways

SAMADHAN: (the new anti-Maoist strategy): Smart Leadership to convert failure into success—Aggressive Strategy, Motivation and Training, Actionable Intelligence, Dashboard Based KPIs (Key Performance Indicators) and KRAs (Key Result Areas), Harnessing Technology, Action plan for each Theatre and No access to Financing.

SEVA: Saral Eindhan Vitaran Application ( App to ensure transparency and accountability in coal dispatch for power sector consumers)

SAMPADA: Supplement Agriculture Modernise Processing And Decrease Agriwaste (Scheme for Agro-Marine Processing and Development of Agro-Processing Clusters)

SAUNI: Saurashtra Narmada Avtaran Irrigation Yojna

SANKALP: Skill Acquisition and Knowledge Awareness for Livelihood Promotion program

T

Year 1

Tax Terrorism: Comment on aggressive tax policies including retrospective amendment of tax laws.

5Ts: Talent, Tradition, Tourism, Trade and Technology, aimed at building Brand India.

Year 2

Twin Balance Sheet problem: The impaired financial positions of public sector banks and some large corporate houses.

Year 3

TIES: Trade Infrastructure for Export Scheme (Scheme to build export infrastructure at state level)

Tarang: Transmission App for Real Time Monitoring and Growth (monitoring tool to track the progress of Inter-State & Intra-State transmission systems in the country)

U

Year 1

USTTAD: Upgrading Skills and Training in Traditional Arts/Crafts for Development

Unnat Bharat Abhiyan: IITs and NITs providing technological resources to rural areas for sustainable development.

Year 2

UJALA: Unnat Jyoti by Affordable LEDs for All

UDAY: Ujwal Discom Assurance Yojna

Udaan scheme: Aims to provide skills training and enhance the employability of unemployed youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

Year 3

URJA: Urban Jyoti Abhiyaan (To improve consumer connect on electricity related issues)

UDAN: Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik (regional air connectivity scheme)

V

Year 2

Vidyut Prabhah: Portal provides power availability in the country on real-time basis.

Year 3

Vidyanjali: A school volunteer programme

Z

Year 1

Zero Effect, Zero Defect: Aimed at improving the quality of goods produced in India.