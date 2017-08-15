Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir
Pakistani troops violated ceasefire on Independence Day today by firing at two places along the LoC in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, injuring a woman
Srinagar: Pakistani troops violated ceasefire on Independence Day today by firing at two places along the Line of Control in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, injuring a woman.
A police official said Hanifa Begum was hit in one leg and an arm by the bullets from across the LoC. “Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing at two places in Uri sector today,” an army official said.
She was given first aid at a military camp before being moved to a civilian hospital for treatment. This is for the third consecutive day today that Pakistani troops have violated ceasefire along the LoC in north Kashmir.
First Published: Tue, Aug 15 2017. 09 57 PM IST
