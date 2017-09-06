Value of Yogi Adityanath’s assets increased by 32% in 3 years

A file photo of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Photo: Hindustan Times

Lucknow: The value of assets of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has registered an increase of almost 32% during the last three years, according to an affidavit submitted by him to the returning officer for the UP Council bypolls which he is contesting.

According to the affidavit, the value of his assets at present is Rs95,98,053.41 as compared to Rs72,17,674.14 in 2014, when he had contested the Lok Sabha elections, showing an increase by Rs23.80 lakh.

The assets include gold ear rings weighing 20 grams worth Rs49,000 and a gold chain (with Rudraksh beads) weighing 10 grams worth Rs26,000, according to the affidavit.

The five-time Gorakhpur MP also owns a revolver and a rifle worth Rs1 lakh and Rs80,000, respectively.

Adityanath has stated that the salary and other allowances received as Lok Sabha member were his only source of income.

Adityanath, his two deputies Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, besides two ministers Mohsin Raza and Swatantradev Singh yesterday filed their nomination papers for Council bypolls for five seats.

Maurya’s affidavit shows that he has total movable assets worth Rs72.94 lakh, while his immovable assets are worth Rs6.85 crore. Besides, he has a revolver and a rifle.

Sharma’s movable assets are worth Rs66.70 lakh, while his immovable assets are worth Rs2.26 crore. He too has a revolver and a gun.

MoS Swatantradev Singh has movable assets worth Rs22.84 lakh. His immovable assets stand at Rs1.10 crore. MoS Mohsin Raza’s movable assets are worth Rs54.51 lakh. He possesses a revolver while his wife has a DDBL gun.