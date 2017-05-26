Saharanpur’s caste-based violence a “well-planned” conspiracy: UP Home Secretary

Saharanpur’s caste-based violence a “well-planned” conspiracy: UP Home Sec

Saharanpur: Terming the recent caste- based violence as a “well-planned” conspiracy, Uttar Pradesh principal home secretary Mani Parsad Mishra on Friday said those responsible will not be spared.

Addressing a press conference in Saharanpur, he said though there had been incidents of violence reported from the district in the last few years but it had not attained the magnitude which was witnessed during 20 April, 5 May, 9 May and 23 May clashes.

“It was also witnessed that since 20 April violence, the intensity of such incidents has been on a rise and somewhere it has been felt that there was something lacking in the police administration,” he said, adding that following which a new team was sent to the district within 24 hours.

Mishra said that in the next 24 hours, the situation is likely to become normal and those responsible for the violence will not be spared and no innocent will be made scapegoat. After arriving in Saharanpur, he said, he met a number of people from Shabbirpur including the aged, women and children, and came across cases in which an 80-year-old man or a 14- year-old child have been made an accused.

When asked why Congress leader Selja Kumari was stopped from visiting Shabbirpur while Deoband MLA Brijesh Singh was allowed, Mishra said there is total ban on visit by any political leaders to Shabbirpur, and if it happened then action will be taken against those responsible.

On the arrest of leader of Bhim Army Chandrashekhar Azad, he said he will be arrested soon. Asked about the ban on internet, Mishra said that the ban was imposed after reports of misuse of social media but it will be lifted soon when the situation becomes normal. PTI