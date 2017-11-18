Three convicted in Kopardi rape, murder case that triggered Maratha unrest in Maharashtra

A file photo of Maratha’s silent protest march against Kopardi rape. The Ahmednagar court is likely to pronounce the sentence in the case on 21 November. Photo: PTI

Mumbai: A sessions court in Ahmednagar on Saturday convicted all the three accused in the Kopardi rape and murder case in July 2016 which had sparked off a massive Maratha caste mobilisation and protest across Maharashtra.

The court held Jitendra Shinde, Nitin Bhailume, and Santosh Bhaval guilty of conspiracy, sexual assault, and murder. The court is likely to pronounce the sentence in the case on 21 November, according to special public prosecutor Ujwal Nikam. The Maharashtra government has sought death penalty for the convicts.

The family of the victim, all major political parties, and several social organisations including the Sakal Maratha Samaj which organised and spearheaded the Maratha protests have demanded death penalty for the convicts.

On 13 July 2016, a 15-year-old Maratha caste girl was raped and murdered by the three convicts in Kopardi village of Ahmednagar district. The police on 15 July arrested the main accused Jitendra Shinde from Kopardi itself and the other two were arrested on 16 July. Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio, soon announced that the government would request setting up of a fast track court to hear the case.

The case soon assumed caste connotations as the victim belonged to the Maratha caste and the accused were Dalits or the scheduled castes. On 9 August, the Sakal Maratha Samaj organised the first silent Maratha Kranti Morcha ( Maratha revolutionary march) in Aurangabad to protest against the atrocity and demand speedy delivery of justice.

Between 9 August 2016 and 9 August 2017, when the Maratha organisations held their last silent march in Mumbai which witnessed a massive crowd, more than fifty such marches were held all over Maharashtra. The Maratha protest took up other demands as well including reservation for the Marathas, who are believed to account for 32-35% of Maharashtra’s population, in the government-run and aided educational institutions and government jobs and a blanket farm loan waiver.

In addition, the Marathas also demanded amendments to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, on the grounds that the law was being misused against the Maratha caste members. While the Maharashtra government has supported the demand for the Maratha quota and has asked the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission to draft a proposal to justify the social and economic backwardness of the Marathas and recommend quota for them, it has not taken any position on the Atrocity Act.

In June this year, the Fadnavis government declared a Rs34,022 crore farm loan waiver. In addition, the government has rolled out a number of educational and social sops the Maratha students on par with the benefits for the students belonging to the scheduled caste/scheduled tribe (SC/ST) and other backward classes (OBC).

The Maratha marches also led to similar though mobilisation among the SC/STs and OBCs though not on the same scale. The SC/ST and OBC organisations have not opposed quota for the Marathas but they have warned against accommodating the Marathas in the existing reservations for the SC/STs and OBCs.