US eases laptop ban for flights from Abu Dhabi airport, says Etihad

London: The US Department of Homeland Security lifted its ban on electronic devices in the cabins of commercial jetliners flying to the US from Abu Dhabi after validating security measures at a facility inside Abu Dhabi International Airport, according to a statement from Etihad Aviation Group.

“The removal of the restrictions allows passengers flying to the US to carry all laptops, tablets, and other electronic devices onto the aircraft, subject to enhanced security measures,” the airline said in a statement Sunday.

More From Livemint »

US officials are pushing overseas airports to beef up security on laptops and similar items after intelligence reports warned that terrorist groups may be capable of hiding bombs in such machines.

Etihad Airways passengers travelling to the US pass through immigration and customs at a pre-clearance facility in Abu Dhabi International Airport’s Terminal 3, the company said. Opened in 2014, it’s the first facility of its kind in the Middle East. Bloomberg