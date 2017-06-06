India-US ties progressing under Donald Trump administration: Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi: External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday said India-US ties are progressing under the Trump administration as they were during the Obama presidency and the pace had not slowed down.

Addressing a press conference on key initiatives of her ministry in three years of the Modi government, Swaraj also described the proposed changes in H1B visas as a “matter of concern”.

She said the government was engaged with the Donald Trump administration as well as US Congressmen on the issue and was “alert” to any possible negative impact. The matter will also figure during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US, she said, but did not give the date of his travel.

Modi is expected to visit the US by the month-end.