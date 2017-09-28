ML Fotedar, veteran Congress leader, dies

M L Fotedar died at a hospital in Gurugram.

New Delhi: Makhan Lal Fotedar, a veteran Congress leader who was a close confidante of former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, died on Thursday.

He died at a hospital in Gurugram on the outskirts of Delhi, Congress party leaders said. Hailing from Kashmir, Fotedar was ushered into politics by Jawaharlal Nehru in early 1950s and he gradually strengthened his position in the Congress to become one of the most powerful persons in the party.

He enjoyed immense trust of Indira Gandhi who had made him her political secretary in 1980. After her death, Rajiv Gandhi also made him his political secretary for three years, before inducting him in his Cabinet as a minister.

Fotedar also was a member of the powerful Congress Working Committee (CWC), the highest decision-making body of the party, for a long time. Even now, he was a permanent invitee to the CWC.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, while expressing her condolences on his demise, said, “in his long and active political career spanning over five decades, he tirelessly fought for the rights of people and served them with utmost integrity.”

She said Fotedar was “one of the guiding lights for the Congress party and has left behind a void which can never be filled.” Fotedar was a former member of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly and represented Pahalgam constituency from 1967 to 1977. He was a two-time Rajya Sabha member and a former union minister.