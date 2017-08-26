Panchkula DCP suspended by Haryana govt after failure to contain violence
Chandigarh: The deputy commissioner of police in Panchkula was on Saturday suspended by Haryana government, a day after 29 people died in the district in violence triggered by the rape conviction of self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.
IPS officer Ashok Kumar, DCP Panchkula, has been put under suspension with immediate effect, an official order said. During the period of suspension, he will report to the office of DGP, Haryana, Panchkula, it said.
Officials familiar with the matter claimed that the senior police officer has been blamed for failing to get prohibitory orders under Section 144 effectively implemented in Panchkula.
Dera Sacha Sauda followers went on a rampage on Friday following conviction of Ram Rahim Singh by a CBI court in Panchkula in the rape case.
Latest News »
- Narendra Modi announces Rs500 crore relief for flood-hit Bihar, conducts aerial survey
- Elon Musk’s Neuralink gets $27 million to build brain computers
- Rajnath Singh reviews security situation in Haryana, other states
- Shopping by voice assistant Alexa on Amazon could cost you
- Donald Trump orders military to reject new transgender recruits