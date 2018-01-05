5 things to watch out for in today’s GDP growth data for 2017-18

The Indian economy recovered from its three-year low of 5.7% GDP growth in the June quarter to grow at 6.3% in the September quarter. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: The Central Statistics Office (CSO) will release the first advance estimates of GDP growth for 2017-18 on Friday, a practice it started last year after the government shifted the presentation of the Union Budget to 1 February from end February.

The government’s statistics wing will have data only for additional one or two months than what it had for its second quarter (July-September) GDP estimate to make the full-year GDP growth projection.

Here are five things to watch out for in the first advance estimates of GDP data for 2017-18.

Headline GDP number

The Indian economy recovered from its three-year low of 5.7% GDP growth in the June quarter to grow at 6.3% in the September quarter. Thus, in the first half of 2017-18, the economy grew at 6%. Most economists have projected India’s GDP growth to remain in the range of 6.5-6.8% in 2017-18, given that the economy is yet to fully recover from the twin policy blow of demonetisation and hasty implementation of the goods and services tax (GST). The economy grew at 7.1% in 2016-17.

Nominal GDP

The nominal GDP will be used as the benchmark for most indices in the 2018-19 budget to be presented by finance minister Arun Jaitley on 1 February. In Union Budget 2017, the finance ministry had assumed nominal GDP of Rs168.5 trillion at 11.75% growth rate. In a fiscally tight year, a lesser nominal GDP will make it that more difficult for the government to achieve the fiscal deficit target of 3.2% of GDP in 2017-18.

Industrial growth

Any recovery in GDP growth is expected on the back of improved industrial performance. However, the CSO will have factory output data for just one additional month of October for its full-year GDP projection compared to what it had till the second quarter (July-September). In the first seven months of the financial year, Index of Industrial Production (IIP) growth averaged 2.5%, a tad lower than the average of 2.6% in the first six months (April-September).

However, there is a difference between the way manufacturing data is calculated in the GDP and the IIP. While GDP calculates the value addition in the manufacturing sector, IIP only calculates volume growth, thus making it difficult to compare the two sets of data.

Government expenditure

The data will also reveal the role combined government expenditure (centre plus states) may play in boosting overall GDP growth. The central government’s public expenditure which used to be the driver of economic growth in the previous quarters slowed down to 6% in the September quarter. There seems to be front-loading of revenue expenditure as revenue deficit crossed 152% of the budget target.

Data limitations

The limited availability of data for the full-year projection is likely to be less accurate this time, given disruptive policy changes such as demonetisation and GST rollout. The second advance estimates to be released on 28 February, based on actual data for three quarters, and the provisional estimate to be released in May 2018 should give a better picture of the health of the economy. Also, the limitation in getting data for the trade sector after GST was implemented on 1 July, which CSO faced while estimating the September quarter data, may continue, affecting the accuracy of overall GDP data.