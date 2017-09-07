7 coaches of Shaktikunj Express derail in Uttar Pradesh in 3rd train accident in a month

File photo. Derailed coaches of Delhi-bound Kaifiyat Express train after it collided with a dumper near Achhalda in Auraiya district on 23 August 2017. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Seven coaches of the Jabalpur-bound Shaktikunj Express derailed on Thursday in Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh, a railway official said.

“The accident occurred at around 6:25am and we have already cleared out the site,” railway ministry spokesperson Anil Saxena said.

“All passengers were put on the remaining coaches and by 7:28am all of them had left the spot. All of them are safe and no one was injured in the accident,” he said.

The train was running at a speed of about 40 km per hour, which, officials say, prevented any injuries when the incident occurred. This is the third such derailment in the state in less than a month.

On 19 August, the Utkal Express had derailed in Muzaffarnagar district, killing 22 people and injuring 156. About 100 passengers were wounded when 10 coaches of Kaifiyat Express train derailed after crashing into a dumper which strayed on to the tracks in Auraiya district on 23 August.