7 coaches of Shaktikunj Express derail in Uttar Pradesh in 3rd train accident in a month
New Delhi: Seven coaches of the Jabalpur-bound Shaktikunj Express derailed on Thursday in Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh, a railway official said.
“The accident occurred at around 6:25am and we have already cleared out the site,” railway ministry spokesperson Anil Saxena said.
“All passengers were put on the remaining coaches and by 7:28am all of them had left the spot. All of them are safe and no one was injured in the accident,” he said.
The train was running at a speed of about 40 km per hour, which, officials say, prevented any injuries when the incident occurred. This is the third such derailment in the state in less than a month.
On 19 August, the Utkal Express had derailed in Muzaffarnagar district, killing 22 people and injuring 156. About 100 passengers were wounded when 10 coaches of Kaifiyat Express train derailed after crashing into a dumper which strayed on to the tracks in Auraiya district on 23 August.
Latest News »
- Yogi Adityanath or Akhilesh Yadav: who will claim the Lucknow metro now?
- Apple is said to reach music deal with Warner, Sony pact next
- Bucking trend, gold and Sensex rally equally despite North Korea crisis
- Market Live: Sensex, Nifty open higher, Eicher Motors shares rise 2%
- Hurricane Irma batters Puerto Rico on way to Florida
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
BIS data shows Indian home prices moving up
Does India really need to identify too-big-to-fail banks?
Reliance Industries: A refined performance likely in September quarter
Government in festival mode, wants sugar prices to stay low
If Trai abolishes IUC, regulatory risk for telcos will take a whole new meaning