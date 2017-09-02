Livemint

Last Published: Sat, Sep 02 2017. 05 38 PM IST

China says Japan shouldn’t slap North Korea with sanctions

A statement from China’s foreign ministry says its foreign minister also urged his Japanese counterpart a day earlier not to consider unilateral sanctions in response
AP
A file photo of Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi. Photo: AP
Beijing: China says its foreign minister is advising Japan not to impose sanctions unilaterally on North Korea after it launched a test missile that flew over Japan before falling into the Pacific Ocean.

The test-firing Tuesday has intensified fear and reignited a debate in Japan about revising its defence plan after decades of pursuing more pacifist policies. A statement from China’s foreign ministry on Saturday says the minister also urged his Japanese counterpart a day earlier not to consider unilateral sanctions in response.

Foreign minister Wang Yi said “unilateral sanctions are not in line with the spirit of the (UN) Security Council resolutions, and there is no basis in international law for them, (therefore) Japan should not make a misjudgment.”

First Published: Sat, Sep 02 2017. 05 38 PM IST
