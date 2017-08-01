BJP’s parliamentary party meeting today after Rajya Sabha embarrassment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to speak at the BJP parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: All eyes will be on the parliamentary party meeting of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) faced an embarrassment in the Rajya Sabha while discussing the constitutional amendment bill for other backward classes (OBCs).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to speak at the parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday.

Despite repeated warning by Prime Minister for two consecutive weeks, 30 members of Parliament were not present in the house when the bill was taken up for discussion on Monday evening. During the previous parliamentary party meeting last week, prime minister along with senior leadership of the party had categorically stated that strict action would follow if MPs are not present in Rajya Sabha during proceedings.

On Monday, the government faced embarrassment after some clauses of the constitutional amendment bill on backward classes were changed in Rajya Sabha as amendments moved by the opposition got passed. The passage of the bill required two-third majority of those present and voting in the 245-member House. With amendments being forced to the bill, it will have to go back to Lok Sabha to get fresh approval.

The legislation is crucial because it is the second constitutional bill which the NDA is looking to get passed in both Houses of Parliament. It looks at providing constitutional backing to the National Commission for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (NSEBC) which will replace the existing National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC).

As the drama in the Upper House continued on Monday, both sides traded charges blaming each other. “The backward classes have been making this demand for decades and what has been done today is deceit with them. You will have to suffer the consequences of these moments for decades. You want this bill to be stalled and challenged in court,” Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, minister of state for parliamentary affairs, said in the Rajya Sabha.

“The government is responsible for all this. It happened because of them. The government wants to weaken the backward commission,” leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad replied adding that the Congress party was not against the bill but that the government should further strengthen it.

The embarrassment for the NDA is more because its numbers increased on Monday after Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) crossed over its side over the weekend. The ruling BJP is now likely to take strict action against the erring lawmakers.

PTI contributed to the story.