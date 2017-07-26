UP govt calls for probe into UPPSC appointments since 2012

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday ordered a probe by an “impartial agency” into the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) appointments made during erstwhile Samajwadi Party-led dispensation.

The decision was taken at a state cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Yogi Adityanath. A senior cabinet minister said, “The government will go for a (Central Bureau of Investigation) CBI probe in the matter”.

More From Livemint »

On 19 July, the chief minister had said appointments made in the Provincial Civil Services in Uttar Pradesh by the state public service commission since 2012 would be probed by the CBI.“What have you done to the UPPSC... its credibility is in question. We will get all the appointments made in the UPPSC since 2012 probed by the CBI,” he had said.

His reference was to the appointments made during the erstwhile Akhilesh Yadav government. The chief minister had said when he was winding up discussion in the state assembly on the annual budget for 2017-18.