Trump in Saudi Arabia: Muslim countries must lead fight against radicalization

US President Donald Trump delivers a speech to the Arab Islamic American Summit, at the King Abdulaziz Conference Centre in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday. Photo: AP

Riyadh: Muslim-majority countries must take the lead in combating radicalization, US President Donald Trump said in a speech to leaders from 55 Muslim countries in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

He also said that Arab nations had suffered the deadliest toll of “fanatical violence” and that there was a humanitarian and security disaster that was spreading in the region.

The US president said the Middle East region’s potential is held at bay by bloodshed and terror, and that all nations must come together to confront Islamic terror of all kinds.

On Syria, Trump said all responsible nations must work together to end the crisis in that country. He said the Iranian regime is responsible for so much instability in the region, alleging that the country funds arms, trains militia that spread destruction and chaos. Bolstered by Iran, Syria’s Bashal al-Assad had committed unspeakable crimes in the country, he added.

The US president also hoped for peace between Israelis and Palestinians.