Gujarat election second phase LIVE: High stakes for Modi, Rahul as polling begins 8am
Voting for the second phase of Gujarat elections for 93 assembly constituencies began at 8am today. Here are the latest updates and developments from polling in Gujarat elections
Highlights
- Voting for the second phase of Gujarat elections for 93 assembly constituencies began at 8am on Thursday. Campaigning ended on Tuesday with the two principal rivals Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress led by president-elect Rahul Gandhi battling it out in the high-stakes Gujarat election. The second and last phase of Gujarat elections will see polling in northern, central and tribal areas. Of the 93 constituencies going to polls on Thursday, 52 were won by the BJP and 39 by the Congress in 2012. Voting is expected to conclude at 5pm, after which attention will shift to the exit polls due to be released in the evening. The results of both Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections will be declared on Monday.Here are the latest updates and developments of polling for the second phase of Gujarat elections:
- 8.52 am IST PM Modi’s mother Heeraben casts vote in Gandhinagar
PM Modi's mother Heeraben cast her vote in a polling booth in Gandhinagar #GujaratElection2017 pic.twitter.com/5PJxvGbf91— ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2017
- 8.46 am IST Anandiben Patel casts vote in Ahmedabad’s GhatlodiaFormer Gujarat chief minister Anandiben Patel casts her vote in Ahmedabad’s Ghatlodia. BJP’s Bhupendra Patel is up against Congress’s Shashikant Patel on this seat. Meanwhile, voting is underway in Viramgam’s polling booth number 252, which is PAAS leader Hardik Patel ‘s home town. Patel-led PAAS has pledged support to the Congress and at least two of its leaders are contesting on the party’s ticket.
Former Gujarat CM Anandiben Patel casts her vote in Ahmedabad's Ghatlodia. BJP's Bhupendra Patel is up against Congress's Shashikant Patel on this seat #GujaratElection2017 pic.twitter.com/4uVYtOf2bg— ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2017
- 8.41 am IST The Patidar factor, Hardik Patel pledges support to CongressThe influential Patidar community, which accounts for around 12% of the Gujarat’s population, could prove to be the ‘X factor’ in the polls. Patidar quota agitation leader Hardik Patel has pledged support to the Congress and appealed to the people to “uproot the BJP” this time. (PTI)
- 8.37 am IST Around 2.22 crore voters to exercise their franchiseAround 2.22 crore voters would be exercising their franchise to choose between the two main contenders, the BJP and the Congress. A total of 851 candidates are in the fray for the second phase. Prominent candidates in the fray for today’s battle include state deputy chief minister Nitin Patel, who is contesting from Mehsana, Alpesh Thakor (Radhanpur), and Jignesh Mevani (Vadgam). In Maninagar, the constituency once represented by Prime Minister Naredra Modi, Congress has given ticket to foreign- educated young face Sweta Bhrambhatt against BJP’s sitting MLA Suresh Patel. Modi had vacated the constituency after becoming the PM in 2014. The first phase of voting for the 182-member house, held on 9 December covered 89 seats. (PTI)
- 8.33 am IST Rahul Gandhi appeals to vote in large numbers
गुजरात में नवसर्जन की शुरुआत हो चुकी है। आपका एक एक वोट लोकतंत्र की नींव को सुदृढ़ और सशक्त बनाएगा। गुजरात की जनता से अपील है कि गुजरात के उज्जवल भविष्य के लिए अधिक से अधिक वोट करें। #NavsarjanGujarat— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 14, 2017
- 8.30 am IST Voting begins, PM Modi urges people to vote in large numbers
Today is Phase 2 of the Gujarat elections. I request all those voting today to vote in record numbers and enrich this festival of democracy.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 14, 2017
First Published: Thu, Dec 14 2017. 08 33 AM IST