Narendra Modi to inaugurate road projects worth Rs15,000 crore in Rajasthan today, with eye on 2018 polls

A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: Eyeing assembly polls in Rajasthan scheduled for next year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate highway and road projects worth Rs15,000 crore in Udaipur on Tuesday.

Modi, who will be in the state on Tuesday along with Union minister Nitin Gadkari and Rajasthan chief minister Vashundhara Raje, is going to inaugurate several projects, including six-lane cable-stayed bridge across river Chambal in Kota, four-laning of Gomati Chaurha-Udaipur section of National Highway 8 and four-laning of Rajsamand-Bhilwara section, and lay the foundation stone of the Jaipur Ring Road. He will also address a public meeting in Udaipur.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is eyeing 180-plus seats out of 200 in the next assembly elections in 2018. The target was set in early May during the party’s state-level working committee meeting. In the 2013 assembly polls, BJP won 163 seats, while Congress got 22 and others 17.

The road ministry said, in a press statement, that around 109 projects over 3,000 kilometres are being funded by the road transport ministry and public sector undertaking National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). The projects include widening and improvement of national highways in the state.

A senior government official, on the condition of anonymity, said the day would be historic as the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of around 9,500 different projects, including both central and state government road projects. The projects come under the Centre’s Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) and state government’s Rajasthan Road Sector Modernization Project (RRSMP) and Gramin Gaurav Path (GGP).