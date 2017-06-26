Livemint

Last Published: Mon, Jun 26 2017. 07 40 PM IST

Ram temple construction date to be declared by November: Sakhshi Maharaj

The date for construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya is likely to be finalized in a ‘dharma sansad’ to be held in November, said BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj

PTI
No power on earth can stop the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, said Sakshi Maharaj. Photo: Reuters
No power on earth can stop the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, said Sakshi Maharaj. Photo: Reuters

Unnao: The date for construction of a “grand” Ram temple in Ayodhya is likely to be finalized in a “dharma sansad” scheduled to be held in November in Karnataka, the firebrand BJP MP from Unnao, Sakshi Maharaj, has said.

“Saints and seers from across the country will participate in the sansad in Udupi district. This is the last word on construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya and no power on earth can stop it,” he said. “The sansad will be held in November,” he told reporters at his residence late on Sunday.

    The BJP MP said he “met Madhuracharya Vishesh Kirti Ji” in Karnataka during his recent visit there and had a discussion regarding the same with him. He praised Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar for giving his support to NDA’s presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind. “Fielding former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar is a conspiracy of the Congress,” he said.

    First Published: Mon, Jun 26 2017. 07 40 PM IST
    Topics: Ram temple Sakshi Maharaj Ayodhya BJP MP Unnao

