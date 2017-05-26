Govt permits DIPP to grant industrial licences to defence manufacturers

The DIPP is mainly responsible for formulation of polices with regard to promotion of foreign investment and manufacturing industries. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: The government on Friday said the department of industrial policy and promotion (DIPP) will now process the applications for grant of licence for manufacture of defence items. Earlier, the home ministry was carrying out this exercise.

“Power to grant manufacturing licence in respect of the category of arms and ammunition and defence items...has been delegated to secretary, DIPP,” an official statement said.

The department, under the commerce and industry ministry, is mainly responsible for formulation of polices with regard to promotion of foreign investment and manufacturing industries. It asked all the interested entrepreneurs/industries/companies to apply with details to the senior development officer (industrial licence), DIPP.