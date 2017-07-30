Japan to provide support to India in various fields: envoy

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe. Japanese envoy Ryoji Noda said Abe is expected to visit India later this year. Photo: PTI

Mumbai: Japan is already extending financial aid to major infrastructure development projects in India, and is ready to support more ventures in various fields, a diplomat has said.

“Japan is very much ready to support India in achieving its 21st goals in various fields,” said Japanese consul general Ryoji Noda. The two Asian economic giants have exchanges in a host of fields like culture, business and education, he said.

“To boost the relationship between the two countries, our prime ministers are meeting annually. As part of the initiative, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected to visit India later this year.”

During the meeting of prime ministers of both the countries in 2014, it was decided to double Japan’s foreign direct investment (FDI) into India to Rs2.1 trillion in five years’ time-frame, he said.

“Japan is expected to provide Rs1.2 trillion for the high speed rail project (bullet train) between Mumbai and Ahmedabad,” Noda added.