News in Numbers: New Chief Justice Dipak Misra’s term to last 14 months

President Ram Nath Kovind administers oath to the new Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday. Photo: PTI

73

What is it? The number of days the military standoff between India and China lasted, not counting Monday.

Why is it important? Both the countries agreed to end the border standoff, which was one of the most serious and protracted border disputes since China won a border war with India in 1962. Though the Chinese have said that the Indian troops have withdrawn from the Doklam plateau (tri-junction of Bhutan, China and India), some analysts say the disengagement has to have been on both sides. However, China has said that it would continue to patrol the disputed Doklam area.

Tell me more: The dispute began on 16 June when China attempted to build a road on the Doklam plateau (remote, uninhabited region claimed by both Bhutan and China) to which Bhutan objected. Indian troops stationed in Bhutan under a special security arrangement intervened as it also saw this as a threat to its northeastern states.

Rs13,800 crore

What is it? The potential amount the government is likely to earn by selling up to 10% stake in the country’s largest electricity producer.

Why is it important? The centre will sell up to 412 million shares (or 5%) via an offer for sale and if this is fully subscribed, then it will be the government’s third largest divestment deal ever. This would be important in helping the government move closer towards its disinvestment target of Rs72,500 crore for 2017-18. It has managed to raise Rs9,302 crore so far.

Tell me more: The two biggest sales of shares by the government has been the Rs22,500 deal raised via offer for sale in Coal India in 2014-15 and the raising of Rs15,200 crore via an initial public offering of the same company in 2010.

21%

What is it? The percentage of respondents who said the regulatory environment for setting up a business in India has worsened in the last one year, according to a survey by Niti Aayog and IDFC Institute.

Why is it important? With 38% saying there has been no change and the same proportion claiming it has improved, the survey indicates that not much has changed on the ground in terms of improving ease of doing business in India. In the 2017 report of World Bank’s annual Doing Business Survey, India’s ranking improved by only one position to 130 from a revised rank of 130 in 2016. It is targeting to jump 40 places to the 90th position in the World Bank’s rankings for 2017-18 and 30th by 2020. This is likely to help the government better implement the reforms it has undertaken for the same.

Tell me more: Awareness about government reforms seems to be a major issue with about a fifth of manufacturing start-ups using the single-window facilities introduced by state government for the ease of doing business. Among experts, just two out of every five were aware of such facilities. The survey covered 3,276 enterprises, including 141 early-stage firms, across 23 categories.

150,000

What is it? The dip in daily ridership for Delhi Metro in June this year, as compared to year-ago numbers.

Why is it important? The 5.5% drop in ridership comes a month after the Delhi Metro decided to increase fares in May 2017 to meet rising input costs like staff and maintenance cost. Delhi Metro has not reported profits ever since it started operations in December 2002.

Tell me more: 25.71 lakh passengers travelled in Metro every day in June 2017, as compared to 27.2 lakh daily ridership in June 2016. In May this year, the 218-km network carried 26.5 lakh passengers.

14 months

What is it? The tenure for the 45th chief justice of the Supreme Court, justice Dipak Misra, who was sworn in on Monday.

Why is it important? He is likely to pronounce a verdict on the Ayodhya dispute, which has been pending, and also play a role in appointing 10 judges to the Supreme Court. Justice Misra heard Yakub Memon’s appeal against his conviction at 3am, three hours before his scheduled hanging. He also ruled that the national anthem should be played in all theatres.

Tell me more: He was involved in a land allotment case in 1979, wherein justice Misra was alleged to have submitted a false statement in an affidavit. His name was present in a suicide note of former Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Kalikho Pul with corruption allegations.

