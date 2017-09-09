Livemint

Last Published: Sat, Sep 09 2017. 02 50 PM IST

J&K: 1 militant killed in an encounter in Sopore of Baramulla district

An unidentified militant was killed on Saturday in an encounter with security forces in Sopore township of Baramulla district in north Kashmir
Militants opened fire when the security forces were conducting the search operation in Reban area of Sopore. Photo: AFP
Militants opened fire when the security forces were conducting the search operation in Reban area of Sopore. Photo: AFP

Srinagar: An unidentified militant was killed on Saturday in an encounter with security forces in Sopore township of Baramulla district in north Kashmir, police said.

Acting on specific intelligence input about the presence of militants in Reban area of Sopore, security forces launched a “cordon and search operation” this morning, a police official said.

When the forces were conducting the search operation, militants opened fire upon them following which the security personnel retaliated, triggering an encounter in which one militant was killed, the officer said.

The identity of the slain militant was being ascertained, he added. The operation was still going on, he said.

First Published: Sat, Sep 09 2017. 02 50 PM IST
Topics: Jammu and Kashmir encounter baramulla Sopore Kashmir Militants

